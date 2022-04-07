The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) held its 2022 Girls of Promise Conference on Friday, April 1 at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock.
Eighth grade girls from across Arkansas as well as representatives of WFA, teachers, counselors and parents all came together at the annual conference to help diversify Arkansas’s future workforce in an effort to empower more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
“Every year, our Girls of Promise Conference aims to expose hundreds of Arkansas girls to the lucrative opportunities the STEAM industry offers,” Jill Floyd, president of WFA’s board of directors, said. “We are thankful for our incredible partners and supporters who not only recognize how vital Arkansas women and girls are to our economy and workforce but also support our mission to promote their individual economic mobility and success.”
The “Girls of Promise” conference is open to eighth-grade girls in Arkansas who are interested in STEAM and aims to expose those girls to opportunities and mentors in STEAM-related fields.
“As long-standing supporters of the WFA, we are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of its Girls of Promise Initiative and the annual conference for eighth-grade girls,” Janet Cinfio, chief information officer at Acxiom, said. “Every industry benefits from a diverse and talented workforce, and we are thrilled to play a role in the incredible work the WFA does to bolster the success of women and girls in the state. Their mission aligns with Acxiom’s commitment to supporting inclusivity and equity in the communities in which we live and work.”
The keynote speaker at the conference was Ellen Ochoa who the first Hispanic woman in space and the former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center who spoke to the eighth grade girls about her success in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.