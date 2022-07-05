The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced that it has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for 2022 grant funding for organizations with initiatives supporting women and girls in Arkansas. Now through Sept. 30, 2022, the WFA will be accepting applications for multiple grants of up to $10,000 each.
“Grant funding is one of the most extensive ways we support the economic mobility of women and girls in our state,” said Jill Floyd, president of the WFA’s board of directors. “Last year, we were able to help fund 36 organizations across the state. As we head towards our 25th year as an organization, we will continue to make an impact by providing women and minority women access to greater economic mobility by offering support services and vital funding opportunities.”
Applicants will have the option to apply for funding through the WFA’s two initiatives: Women Empowered and Girls of Promise®. The goal of Women Empowered is to ensure economic security for all Arkansas women, as well as improve the financial futures of those who have already achieved economic security. Through this initiative, the WFA educates, advocates and innovates around issues of women’s economic security, such as asset building, access to capital and the wealth gap.
The Girls of Promise® initiative aims to help women and girls reach their full economic potential. Girls of Promise® exposes girls to opportunities and mentors in STEAM fields to increase the number of women in higher-level STEAM courses and careers and put them on the path to achieving economic security as women.
Applications will be reviewed by the WFA’s grants committee and the board of directors. Funding decisions will be finalized in late 2022. The WFA encourages proposals that:
Support initiatives lasting at least one year.
Support direct service projects and programs.
Support STEAM programs for girls.
Support the economic empowerment of women and girls in Arkansas.
For any questions regarding grants, contact Becky Flynn, director of development at the WFA, at bflynn@womensfoundation arkansas.org.
