The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced its 25th annual Power of the Purse event will be at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Since 1998, the WFA has held the Power of the Purse event to recognize the accomplishments of women in Arkansas, celebrate the organization’s work and raise funds to secure better economic mobility for women and girls.

Presented by Arkansas Children’s, this year’s event will celebrate the organization’s 25 years of impact for women and girls in Arkansas and recognize the Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas list, created in partnership with Arkansas Business Publishing Group and Little Rock Soireé. Building on the legacy of the original Top 100 Women in Arkansas, the 2023 list honors women of various industries, ages and communities across the state who are changemakers and leaders in their fields.

