Women’s Leadership Academy completes second cohort

The 2023 graduates of the Women’s Leadership Academy at the University of Central Arkansas.

 Submitted photo

The Women’s Leadership Academy at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recently completed its second cohort with a graduation ceremony at the Willow Event Center in Conway, the university announced in a news release on Monday.

The Women’s Leadership Academy (WLA) is dedicated to empowering, enriching and embracing women in the region, facilitating their leadership development, the news release read. The academy is an initiative through the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) at UCA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.