Members of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) inaugural Women’s Leadership Academy gathered at the Pine Street Community Museum last week in Conway to dedicate one of the group’s three new food pantries they have spent months raising money to install.
The pantries are positioned around Conway and small enough for residents to visit, take and donate to them on their own, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA.
UCA Associate Vice President of the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement Shaneil Ealy, who leads the university’s Women’s Leadership Network which organized the academy, said members decided to install the pantries after hearing concerns from community members at their retreat in January.
“Poverty, homelessness and food insecurity [was one of the issues brought up],” Ealy said in her remarks at the dedication. “Today, the [Women’s Leadership Academy] is answering that call.”
The other pantries are located at the Faulkner County Library and the Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Sponsors of the pantry included UCA, Jones Plumbing and others.
The Pine Street Community Museum hosted the dedication and houses one of the pantries in its yard.
Opened in 2020, the museum celebrates and honors the legacy of Conway’s historic Pine Street Neighborhood, which included a school, businesses and churches.
