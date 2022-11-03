Arkansas PBS will recognize the contribution of women in the military and help connect these veterans with resources and services during the special program “Honor. Service. Duty.: Arkansas Women Veterans” premiering Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
Christina Muñoz will host this discussion on the issues women veterans face, such as not feeling a part of the military community, mental health, feeling invisible, homelessness, PTSD and more. Panelists include: Gina Chandler, assistant director for Veteran Services, Department of Veteran Affairs; Col. Erica Ingram, chief of staff, Department of Veteran Affairs; Dawn West-Rosado, former social worker at Veterans Health Administration; and Dr. Estella Morris, Central Arkansas Healthcare System.
Special segments will include:
A history of women in the military.
Resources available from AARP, including health and family resources for women over 50.
Statistics of women in the military experiencing sexual assault.
Excerpts from the film “Lioness,” which tells the story of the first women soldiers to be sent into direct ground combat. Featured in “Lioness” is Specialist Shannon Morgan, an Arkansan and former Army Mechanic serving also as a Marine Automatic Gunner.
Arkansas PBS will air an encore of the “Honor. Service. Duty.” on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m., followed by “Elvis and the USS Arizona,” which tells the surprising story of how one of music’s biggest icons helped to establish a USS Arizona memorial in Pearl Harbor, at 9 p.m.
“Honor. Service. Duty.: Arkansas Women Veterans” was made possible, in part, by AARP Arkansas.
