Arkansas PBS will recognize the contribution of women in the military and help connect these veterans with resources and services during the special program “Honor. Service. Duty.: Arkansas Women Veterans” premiering Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.

Christina Muñoz will host this discussion on the issues women veterans face, such as not feeling a part of the military community, mental health, feeling invisible, homelessness, PTSD and more. Panelists include: Gina Chandler, assistant director for Veteran Services, Department of Veteran Affairs; Col. Erica Ingram, chief of staff, Department of Veteran Affairs; Dawn West-Rosado, former social worker at Veterans Health Administration; and Dr. Estella Morris, Central Arkansas Healthcare System.

