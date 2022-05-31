The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced its 2022 participants in the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program, presented by Stone Bank. Designed for college-aged women of color pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), participants will have the opportunity to work for some of Arkansas’s largest STEM companies across the state.
“For nearly 25 years, the WFA has been the leading force driving our state’s efforts to boost the economic mobility of women and girls and the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program is yet another meaningful way we get to do this,” Jill Floyd, president of WFA’s board of directors, said. “This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible business partners who are committed to helping us eliminate the barriers hindering the success of women and girls in Arkansas.”
The internship program was named in honor and recognition of the organization’s first Black board president, Judge Tjuana Byrd. As part of the WFA’s Girls of Promise® initiative, presented by Acxiom, it aims to help women and girls reach their full economic potential in STEM-related fields. During the 10-week program, participants are provided with equitable pay, free housing, and access to mentorship opportunities, networking events and professional development workshops.
The list of 2022 participants is as follows:
Princess Welch, Harding University
Zunnoora Qadir, the University of Central Arkansas
Zoie Keys, Hendrix College
Alexandria Mooney, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Prapti Pandey, Arkansas State University
Oyinkansola Abejide, the University of Central Arkansas
Raista Ouattara, the University of Central Arkansas
Dasiah Williams, Southern Arkansas University
Victoria Wells, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock
Kiara Ealey, Philander Smith College
Neriah Carter, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Maria Quintero-Pena, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Xamaria Collins, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
Kai Wright, Philander Smith College
Alma Puga, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Shannon Stewart, Arkansas State University
Safiya John, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
Reagan Boone, Arkansas State University
Basha Moncur, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Dominique Powell, Henderson State University
Rameia King, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Sasha McCoy, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Sarah Balenko, the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Jaleigha Houston, Southern Arkansas University
Naija White, Southern Arkansas University
In addition to presenting sponsor Stone Bank, the following companies are supporting the program: Acxiom, Arvest Bank, the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, Central Arkansas Water, Windstream, L’Oreal, Dassault Falcon Jet, and CDI Contractors. Before the start of the program, executives from each company participate in diversity, equity, and inclusion training provided by the WFA.
To learn more about the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program, visit GirlsofPromise.org/tjuana-byrd-summer -internship-program/.
