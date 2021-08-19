Women's Own Worth (W.O.W.) announced Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda K. Wood was named their 2021 Woman of the Year.
Wood will be honored at W.O.W.’s annual fundraising dinner, WOWapalooza, on Oct. 8.
Each year, W.O.W. recognizes one woman who dedicates their life to making a positive impact on others. Anyone in the community can nominate a deserving woman to be honored, which allows the organization the opportunity to take a closer look at individuals in the community that are doing great things for others.
“Justice Rhonda Wood is on a mission to make sure survivors are seen and heard in and outside of our courts," W.O.W. Founder Jajuan Archer said. “This is just one of the many reasons so many people nominated her for this award and we are thrilled she will be accepting this recognition for her outstanding service."
Wood is in her 15th year on the judicial bench. She served six years on the circuit bench, two years on the Court of Appeals, and is in her seventh year as an Associate Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Wood’s passion is for working with children and families in the court system. As a circuit judge, she founded the Faulkner County Teen Court. She was instrumental in persuading the General Assembly to fund the first juvenile drug courts which led to her starting the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court. She has served as an appointee to the Governor’s Child Welfare Oversight Panel, the Juvenile Justice Reform Board, and currently, the National Governors Association Arkansas Task Force on the Whole Child needs post-pandemic.
Wood has chaired the Supreme Court Commission on Children, Youth, and Families since 2014. The Commission’s primary focus since 2014 has been on fundamentally overhauling the juvenile justice system and it is now developing projects aimed at using technology to improve foster children’s access to the courts.
It was the Commission’s foresight and innovation that allowed Arkansas courts to be prepared for virtual and hybrid courts when COVID-19 hit. She has served on the Advisory Council for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas since 2017.
Limited tickets are available for the annual WOWapalooza fundraising event at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, and can be purchased through its website www.womensownworth.com.
