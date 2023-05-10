State Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood of Conway announced that she is running for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2024.

“From 2007 when I was first appointed to the trial bench by then Governor Mike Huckabee and through four elections by the people of Arkansas, I have consistently pledged to follow the rule of law and be a conservative, nonactivist jurist," Wood said. "Now in my seventeenth year on the bench, I have a proven track record of making tough decisions in the face of immense pressure and always letting the constitution and the rule of law be my guide. I have always understood that Arkansas values a justice that doesn’t legislate from the bench.

