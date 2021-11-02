Local WoodmenLife members have been participating in the organization’s Giving Together program. The local members chose to work with the city of Greenbrier to plant a tree at Matthews Park.
For this project, WoodmenLife sales representative Jordan Patton recruited volunteers and planted a 25-gallon autumn blaze red maple tree.
“Our Giving Together Program is a way for us to express our commitment to community,”
Patton said. “We are happy to contribute in this way and look forward to more projects in the future.”
About WoodmenLife
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.
