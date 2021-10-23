Members of WoodmenLife in Conway, a nonprofit organization that offers life insurance and retirement products, completed a beautification project recently where they planted a Willow Oak and a Red Maple Tree at Fifth Avenue Park.
The beautification project was done by a group of volunteers and members of Conway’s WoodmenLife chapter as part of WoodmenLife’s “Giving Together Program,” a project done by the organization yearly across the country to beautify each community.
“WoodmenLife was built on a commitment to family, community and country, and Giving Together expands that foundation into a wider area,” Ryan Case, WoodmenLife representative, said.
Case recruited a group of volunteers to get the supplies needed to plant the two trees, and teamed up with Conway Parks and Recreation to make the project a success.
“We are so pleased to contribute to the community in this way and are excited to continue Giving Together in more areas of our town,” Case said.
For more information about the group or to become a member of Conway’s WoodmenLife chapter, visit www.woodmenlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.