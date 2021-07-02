Chad Wooley has worked his way through the ranks and is now officially chief deputy at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department.
Wooley began his career with the sheriff’s office at 21 years old as a reserve deputy in January 2006 and was hired on full time in January 2007. From there, he worked patrol and was later promoted to corporal and then sergeant. In 2011, he began working in the major crimes unit before becoming a patrol lieutenant. Through the years, he moved back and forth between working in the criminal investigations division and as a patrol lieutenant among other positions before he ultimately became chief deputy upon former chief deputy Matt Rice’s retirement.
Rice served the sheriff’s office for 21 years before retiring on June 30.
The former chief deputy was a mentor to many “and a pillar of our department for many, many years,” Wooley said.
Sheriff Tim Ryals said Wooley has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the sheriff’s office, noting the incoming chief deputy has also “proven his leadership capabilities in every area of our department.”
“He is highly respected throughout the ranks and most importantly, his heart for God, family and the citizens of this county is reflected in every decision he makes,” Ryals told the Log Cabin Democrat. “His loyalty to his peers and this department is impeccable. I believe every member of our department, if asked, would agree that Chad is who is deserving of this promotion.”
Selecting someone from within the sheriff’s office to take over as chief deputy upon Rice’s retirement was important to Ryals, he said.
“Under my administration, I have only selected members of the sheriff’s office for promotions or advancement to leadership positions. Bringing qualified officers in from outside our department to fill leadership positions is disheartening to the deserving men and women in our own ranks. It’s simply the right thing to do if the situation affords the opportunity,” Ryals said. “I am proud and it is an honor to serve beside Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.”
Wooley said he was humbled to learn of the promotion and that he is thankful for the trust and support Sheriff Ryals and his “fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement” have given him.
Building on community relations is one thing Wooley said he would like to focus on as he works alongside Sheriff Ryals. He also said he would like to strengthen and retain employees.
“I pride myself in being an effective, adaptable and responsible leader. There is a time to lead from the front, a time to lead from the side and a time to lead from the back. I hope to lead with Sheriff Tim Ryals and stand beside this wonderful group of men and women at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office into the future by pursuing ways to retain employees, continual training, continual improvement of community relations and continuous improvement on the departmental workplace,” Wooley said.
While being in law enforcement can be a trying experience, Wooley said he enjoys connecting with people and building relationships within the community.
Overall, law enforcement “is one of the most honorable professions,” he said.
“Law enforcement is the line between order and chaos,” Wooley said. “It is trying times for law enforcement, but a true servant’s heart pushes you to fight for the greater good. Faulkner County is a great community to serve in that they support law enforcement. That support keeps officers motivated to serve the community.”
Wooley’s wife, Angie, has also worked for the sheriff’s office the last 18 years.
Working alongside his wife has helped strengthen the couple’s bond, he said. It has also strengthened his bond with the sheriff’s office, he said.
“She has shown an overwhelming amount of support to me throughout the years through the good days and bad days by understanding the job I do on a daily basis,” Wooley said of his wife. “She has been a mentor to me in different areas of the sheriff’s office that she has represented over the years.”
The new chief deputy said he is excited for this new venture and that he truly loves what he does.
