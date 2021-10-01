Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier announced its 2021-2022 Student Ambassadors at the first Spirit Day of the school year.
The eight Wooster Ambassadors for the current school year, consisting of only fifth graders, are Baylor Benson, Luciana Jackson, Maddox Grady, Gray Girdler, Collin Malone, Maddox Brantley, Olivia Self and Blakely Pruitt.
“We are super proud of them,” Teri Beth Stevens, the Wooster Elementary library media specialist, said. “Our ambassadors help around the school, set the good example for others, volunteer in our WOOmart (our food and clothing pantry), assist at Spirit Day, lead Red Ribbon Week, give new student tours and so much more. Congrats Ambassadors!”
A Wooster Ambassador is a position just for fifth grade students at Wooster Elementary and students must go through an application and interview process in order to become one.
“The ambassadors are a way to be a leader in our school before they move to middle school,” Stevens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.