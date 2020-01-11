Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier has been nationally recognized for its successes.
The school was one of 100 across the U.S. named as a National ESEA Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) for its student achievements during the 2019 year.
“A project of the NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students,” officials said in a news release. “It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.”
In 2018, Greenbrier’s Springhill Elementary was also named as a distinguished school.
Greenbrier’s Stephanie Worthey – assistant superintendent and former Springhill principal – said being recognized on both the state and national level brings “great excitement and joy.”
“For two of our elementary schools to be given this honor based on our students being able to be successful brings all of us such joy and pride,” Worthey said. “They only choose two schools out of Arkansas each year so it is a definite honor. Wooster Elementary is providing a loving environment along with instruction that has high expectations for all students.
“The best feeling really comes when we see our students being successful. It makes all the long hours and hard work worth it to know that we are supporting our students to be able to accomplish their dreams one day.”
The program has been in place since 1996, and showcases the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:
• Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years.
• Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
• Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students – homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.
“Our schools truly have amazing teachers, principals, and staff that keep their focus on what students need to be successful whether it is academic needs or social/emotional needs,” Worthey said. “They also have systems in place that allow for individual students to get the interventions or enrichment that they need. These systems require dedication from the teachers and administrators to collaborate together to meet those needs. It requires hard work, but the outcome is successful kids.”
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education, according to officials and the association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program Administrators and their staff from each of the states and territories, charged with managing their state federal education program.
“It ensures compliance with federal regulations, but more importantly work to see that all children – especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions – have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education,” the release states. “NAESPA implements the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their ESEA federal funds to improve the education for all students – including economically disadvantaged students.”
More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the ESEA Network website at www.ESEAnetwork.org.
