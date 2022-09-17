Greenbrier Public Schools’ Wooster Elementary students recently started their newest We Read as One book, Wooster Elementary Library Media Specialist Teri Beth Stevens told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.
Staff picked the book, Katherine Applegate’s The One and Only Ivan, to be used for the school-wide reading program.
“We Read as One is our school community-wide reading program where all students, staff and parents are reading the same book at the same time,” Stevens said. “This builds a community of readers that allows us to have real conversations about our reading and use a common vocabulary from the story.”
Per Stevens, Wooster students are also taking part in First Arkansas Bank and Trust’s DEVOted Readers program. As part of the program, students are logging the number of pages they read from Sept. 12-Nov. 18, Stevens said. The student who reads the most pages will win a signed poster from Davonte “Devo” Davis, a junior guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team.
