Fifth graders at Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier competed in their first week of the “Mathlympics” to help students bring more excitement for math in the classroom.
The “Mathlympics” is a seven-week competition started by Wooster teacher Morgan Walker where students get to compete in small groups named after a different country to perform in different events to test out their math skills.
“The events are assessments on the different skills in our unit,” Walker said. “Each group is chosen to highlight each student’s academic, artistic and leadership strengths.”
After each event, every member of each team’s score is added together to add up to the team’s total score and teams across the entire fifth-grade class are competing against each other to podium; to win either a gold, silver or bronze medal.
The first event was in multi-digit multiplication where France took home the good, Spain took home the silver, and Canada and Brazil tied for bronze.
There is another incentive in the competition beyond medals. Teams who show outstanding teamwork and team spirit for their respective country can also win a spirit award.
“We can’t wait to see how they do in the next event,” Teri Beth Stevens, the Wooster Library media specialist, said.
