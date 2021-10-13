Fifth graders at Wooster Elementary School in Greenbrier got to experience the French culture in the classroom Monday in preparation for their latest reading assignment.
Amber Kelley, the Wooster fifth grade literacy teacher, has assigned her class the book “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” by Brian Selznick for the class. To prepare, the class got to explore and research the city of Paris virtually from the comfort of their classroom in order to gain background knowledge about the city of love before they started reading the book.
In order to replicate the Parisian experience, Kelley filled the room with cutouts of the Eiffel Tower and dressed up in a beret and another typical French-wear. Harps of Greenbrier provided the students with croissants and French vanilla cappuccinos to eat during the experience.
“Today was such a magical day as we were transported to a Paris cafe,” Teri Beth Stevens, Wooster media specialist, said.
“The Invention of Hugo Cabret” is a Caldecott medal winning novel about an orphan clock keeper and thief who lives in the walls of a Paris train station. The book was later adapted into a feature film by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.
