FIrst graders at Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier have started a “yard sign incentive program” in order to show off to their neighbors and community members how hard they’ve been working in class.
Each week, two students in Wooster first-grade teacher Stephanie McCarty’s class take home a yard sign that says “Mrs. McCarty is so proud of me” to place in their front yard.
“Mrs. McCarty is the best at making her students feel special and loved,” Teri Beth Stevens, Wooster media specialist, said. “You can guarantee that students in Mrs. McCarty’s class are giving 100 percent effort.”
