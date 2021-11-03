Wooster Elementary students celebrated the end of Red Ribbon week Friday with its eighth annual book character parade.
Students and faculty said “Boo! To Drugs” by dressing up as their favorite book characters the Friday before Halloween.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” Teri Beth Stevens, Wooster media specialist, said. “Our book parade is a way to promote literacy and the best way to start a Friday.”
Students dressed as a variety of things inspired by children’s book characters such as the beast from “Where the Wild Things Are” and the pumpkin from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
“It is so fun to see the creativity that students put into their costumes,” Stevens said. “I love seeing what book characters everyone chooses because there are always so many that are inventive and never been seen in our parade before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.