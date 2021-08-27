Students at Wooster Elementary School in Greenbrier recently got to experience the life of an immigrant coming to the United States with an Ellis Island Simulation.
Third graders at Wooster went through this simulation in order to help with background knowledge for their grade-level extended text “The Orphan of Ellis Island” by Elvira Woodruff. “The Orphan of Ellis Island” is a 1997 novel following an orphan named Dominic Cantori who, while on a class trip to Ellis Island, is transported back to 1908 Italy where he learns to discover his heritage and family’s past.
“They each represented someone that immigrated to America through Ellis Island by going through the registry, the legal and medical stations to receive passports to enter America,” Teri Beth Stevens, the Wooster Library Media Specialist, said. “Students researched Ellis Island to learn facts to support understanding of the time period and the process of immigration.”
