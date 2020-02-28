The Faulkner Council on Aging and the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center in Conway teamed up to host a special celebration on Thursday in honor of Black History Month.
Silas Owens Sr., a prominent Faulkner County stonemason, carpenter and farmer was born in 1907 and died in 1960.
During his life, Owens became known across the central Arkansas area for his skilled talent and style of construction, which would later be called mixed masonry.
His work will be known through, “A Storm Couldn’t Tear Them Down: The Mixed Masonry Buildings of Silas Owens Sr.,” by Holly Hope with the Arkansas Historic Preservation.
“I’m a little nervous because there’s a lot of Owens family members here and I hope I do Mr. Owens justice today,” Hope said.
She told guests present, this was one of the most fun projects that she has ever done.
“Just really interesting and very eye-opening,” Hope said.
According to the historian, Owens was responsible for various structures across the county, including 29 that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, his work often identifiable by common herringbone patterns, one of which can be seen in the Hall-Hogan Grocery Store on Mitchell Street in Conway, now a private residence.
“The mixed masonry style, as a whole, stands out in its interpretation,” Hope said. “Each of these buildings displays very distinctive patterns and forms.”
Other works the crafter was responsible for include the Smith-Hughes Building in Twin Groves constructed by Owens in 1938, the Little Rock Zoo’s reptile house and elephant house, the Earl and Mildred Ward House in Conway, the Charlie Hall House in Damascus and his own house, located in Solomon Grove.
Hope described Owens’s work as unique. While not considered high-style, they were a part of a larger, cultural movement constructed by craftsmen and architects who were considered a master of their craft.
“I agree with that wholeheartedly,” she said.
Even more so, while they weren’t necessarily unique to the state, what was special about Owens’s projects were the way they were executed.
“His buildings revealed a lot about his work ethic, his personality and his sense of artistry,” Hope said.
She said Owens’s were very personal because he usually had a relationship with the owners and understood what they wanted, each standing out for the quality as well as its humbleness.
“He also offered that recognizable, signature style in his buildings,” Hope said.
During her project, she said, many of the family members helped her with her research, sharing stories of Owens along the way and his impact on them, not just in regards to masonry but also life in general.
“Everyone is genuinely proud of Silas Owens Sr.’s work and what they all learned from him,” Hope said.
