The Conway Police Department and nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America honored Officer Lawrence Ray Noblitt Friday with a wreath ceremony.
Officer Noblitt was a member of the Conway Police Department who was killed while on duty in 1988. The ceremony took place at the CPD memorial where Sergeant Danny Worley and Major Lee Wood placed a wreath on his graveside.
“This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America is Live their Legacy,” Claude Evans, Jr, a representative with the nonprofit organization, said. “May Officer Noblitt’s legacy forever be remembered and sought to be followed by each member of Conway’s Police department.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that’s mission is to remember the fallen and honor those who served. The organization placed more than 2.5 million wreaths across all 50 states over the weekend for National Wreaths Across America Day with 16,500 wreaths being placed in the Little Rock National Cemetery alone.
Noblitt served with the Conway Police Department for 10 years and was also in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and their families, and Teach the next generations the value of freedom,” Evans said.
