A Mount Vernon man charged in 9-year-old Robby Taylor's death from a dog attack in May 2020 was found guilty in a bench trial before Judge Chuck Clawson of class A misdemeanor negligent homicide and sentenced to nine months in Arkansas Community Correction. The prosecution had asked for the maximum sentence of 12 months.
Trey Edgar Wyatt, 27, was also charged with possession of controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony.
He accepted a plea deal to those charges and was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction plus five years of suspended imposition of sentence.
The court heard extensive victim impact testimony from the victim's family before sentencing on the negligent homicide.
"We are glad that Trey Wyatt was held accountable for his actions that led to the horrific loss of life of a child in our community,” Prosecutor Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat. “No sentence would ever be enough but I hope the family can begin the healing process now that his criminal cases have concluded."
Robby Taylor’s mother called 911 the morning of May 28, 2020, after he went missing when he went to check the mail.
The mother alerted officers that she saw “several dogs running from a field near her home,” authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies found the child dead from an apparent dog attack near the family’s Mount Vernon home. The county coroner said his injuries were consistent with injuries caused by a dog’s canine teeth.
Wyatt’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Lisa Young of Mount Vernon was arrested and charged in the case on Jan. 14, though she is not currently in custody. Online records indicate she bonded out on Jan. 15.
According to court documents, Wyatt let Young’s two pit bull dogs out of their Chambers Lane residence on the morning in question after the girlfriend left for work. Young told investigators that Wyatt called her shortly after she got to work saying the dogs came back home “covered in mud.”
Authorities requested a search warrant so that they could look for evidence inside the couple’s residence on Chambers Lane after hearing dogs barking inside the home. While waiting for a judge to approve the search warrant request, deputies cleared the property and found Wyatt sitting in a shed. According to the investigator’s report, Wyatt was found in the shed after authorities “had been on his property for over an hour trying to make contact with someone at the residence.”
Inside the home, police reportedly found several spots where it appeared someone had tried to clean blood off the floor.
“There were several articles of fabric and clothing collected that appeared to have blood on them,” an affidavit stated. “The floor was still wet in the front room and a mop bucket with [a] mop was located in the same room. The bathtub in the master bathroom was wet and had large amounts of dog hair in the bottom. Several spots that appear to be blood were found in and around the tub. It appeared someone made an attempt to clean the areas where suspected blood was found.”
Paxton Media Group reporter Greg Geary contributed to this article.
