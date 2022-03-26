‘X” is a slasher film written and directed by Ti West (writer and director of “The House of the Devil”) and follows a group of young filmmakers in 1979 set out to make an adult film in a secluded farmhouse in rural Texas. Their reclusive, elderly hosts take a special interest in their young guests and, as night falls in, the couple’s leering interest takes a violent turn.
I’m calling it right now, 2022 is going to be the year of horror movies and slasher films are leading that pack. It’s on March and I’ve already seen a significant number of horror and slasher films that have either really blown me away or that I have at least enjoyed. “X” is no different and is at this moment my favorite horror film of the year so far. I had a lot of anticipation for Ti West’s first film since 2016 and he definitely did not disappoint with this extremely gory, entertaining and fun slasher flick.
“X” is a nice throwback to 70s and 80s slasher flicks like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Friday the 13th” that pays homage to grindhouse films of that same time. No actual kills happen until the end of the second act and this slow-burn approach that Ti West takes with this story (something not unfamiliar to most A24 films) allows for the audience to really get to know the characters on screen so that we actually care about their deaths and get emotion out of it. By the time the characters start getting picked off one by one, we know everything we need to know about them; their hopes and dreams and the reasons why each of them are there.
Once the killing starts happening, that’s when the real fun begins. There are some great kills in this movie and a lot of moments that actually had me and my entire audience I saw the movie with audibly screaming and gasping in both shock and disgust. Very few kills are actually inventive in any way, but it’s the way Ti West handles the kills that really make the impact. You rarely know exactly when they’re coming and Ti West consistently finds the perfect moments to make them happen when you’re not expecting it. If you’re a fan of gore in your slasher flicks, “X” does not hold back.
The first two, non-horror centric acts aren’t boring by any means, the entire film is entertaining throughout even when it’s not being a slasher in that very moment. While creepy moments are sprinkled through there, the first two acts is basically a comedy about a group of porn stars trying to make a “high class” adult film. Ti West and everyone involved know exactly what type of movie it is and lean in to the sex-comedy aspect of the film. It’s a very funny movie and can be pretty silly at times in all of the best ways that works with overall product that kept me entertained and on my toes the entire hour and 45 minutes.
This movie does a great job handling the sex-positive aspect of the story. This could’ve easily have been a movie that looks down on sex and the porn industry as a whole, but it really doesn’t. Sure, there are bits of comedy involving it, but it still remains respectful to those that participate in it. There are also some really sweet moments as well, particularly with how it handles sex and also beauty as you age and get older. Sometimes it was creepy, but there were some sweet aspects as well to it that kind of made me go “awww.” It was the perfect mix of creepy and sweet, reminding everyone that you’re never too old to be seen as beautiful by someone.
The performance are all amazing and I really wouldn’t say there’s one weak link in the cast. Jenna Ortega has already been in two other horror films this year (“Scream” and “Studio 666”) and this movie just solidifies her as the scream queen of Gen Z. 2022 has really made me a massive Jenna Ortega fan and “X” only furthers that love from me. Rapper Kid Cudi, who was just in the Best Picture nominated film “Don’t Look Up,” is really great here and gives the perfect performance for a character who’s a porn star named “Jackson Hole.” I also need to give a shoutout to Brittany Snow who gives a completely different performance from her work in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.
While all of the cast is great as I mentioned, this is Mia Goth’s (“A Cure for Wellness”) movie. She plays two characters in this film: Maxine, a sweet, southern girl who wants to be a little rebellious by becoming a star within the adult film Industry, and Pearl, an elderly woman who just wants someone to say she’s beautiful. These are two completely different characters and Goth really nails both. Until starting to write this review, I actually had no clue Goth played Pearl in this film and I was shocked to find out. Goth, who was only 27 when making this film, really plays up an elderly character perfectly and the makeup job done to her in insane.
If you’re a fan of slashers and films of the kind from the 70s or 80s, then “X” is the perfect movie for you. “X” is currently in theaters and trust me when I say, you’ll want to see it with a crowd. There is also a little teaser at the very end of the credits that highlights a prequel that’s already been filmed that you’ll want to check out.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.