As the weather heats up, so does yard sale season.
With so many restrictions still in place, the guidelines on yard sales were unclear until now.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said the city doesn’t prohibit residents from having yard sales.
“We understand the financial strain many residents are experiencing and having a yard sale may be a way to alleviate that,” the mayor said.
However, he said city officials urge everyone to be safe while holding or shopping at a yard sale.
“It’s the individual’s responsibility to be safe,” the mayor said. “We stress social distancing and encourage the use of face masks.”
Many purveyors of yard sales advertise their event in the Classifieds section of the Log Cabin Democrat. Some are including special instructions, such as requiring shoppers to wear a face mask, so readers can check the Classifieds for yard sales ads to plan ahead.
Anyone who is interested in placing an ad in the Classifieds can email classads@thecabin.net.
