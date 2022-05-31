The Youth Advocate and Resource Network in partnership with guest international artist Alice Aida Ayers will offer a free summer art camp.
The camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-16 at YARN Center, 718-B Highway 365 South in Mayflower. Lunch and snacks will be provided to participants, which will be divided into two groups.
Group 1 will be kids ages 5-12 years old and will take place June 13 and 14. Group 2 will be kids ages 13-16 years old and will take place June 13, 15 and 16.
To register visit www.yarnkids.com. The deadline to register for the camp is Friday.
Organizers said there are limited spots for the camp and registration must be submitted online.
For more information, visit the registration website or email info@yarnkids.com.
