A Yell County man accused of raping several family members was ordered Monday to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Ian Christopher Rogers, 20, of Belleville was booked into the county jail at 11:31 a.m. Saturday in connection to a rape investigation against him that began Friday.
Twentieth Judicial District Senior Deputy Prosecutor John Hout on Monday approved filing nine counts of rape and three counts of incest against the Yell County man.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation against Rogers after the victims’ mother file a complaint against the 20-year-old shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Deputy Tonya Force was the first to talk with the victims’ mother regarding the allegations against Rogers.
“Once all the information was gathered, the investigation was then turned over [to Sgt. Kent Hill] with the Major Crimes Unit,” officials said in a Tuesday press release. “[Sgt.] Hill began conducting interviews with the victims, and then later interviewed the suspect.”
The oldest of the three alleged victims told investigators she had consensual intercourse two times with one of the suspect’s friends when the suspect, who is a family member, “forced himself on her as well as her two little sisters” on March 7, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Rogers.
The other girls told Kent that Rogers forced them to perform oral sex on him and that he also raped them.
When the 20-year-old was confronted about the allegations against him, the affidavit states he “admitted that he knew having sex with [the three alleged victims] was wrong, but he did it anyway.”
Rogers appeared via video conference Monday afternoon before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan for a first appearance hearing regarding the allegations against him.
The district judge ordered Rogers remain behind bars in lieu of a $500,000 bond and also issued no contact orders that bar the 20-year-old from communicating with any of the victims. Should he post bond, Rogers would be required to wear an ankle monitor and “cannot be around children or [be] where children congregate or his bond will be revoked,” per Carnahan’s order.
Rogers is scheduled to appear next at 9 am. June 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
