Yellow roses were planted in front of the Faulkner County Courthouse on Friday afternoon in recognition of the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Women received the right to vote in the United States in 1920 through the ratification of the 19th amendment.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, members of the League of Women Voters, master gardeners and other community members attended the rose planting. The roses were sent by Arkansas Secretary of State.
This event was planned by the Arkansas Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee, which was formed in 2017 to lead the state’s remembrance of women receiving the right to vote.
The committee will disband in December, but it wanted to conclude its service with a project involving all 75 counties – the Yellow Rose Project.
The committee hosted a tea at the Governor’s Mansion last July. At this event, the committee announced the Yellow Rose Project and kicked it off by planting a yellow ‘Julia Child’ rose in the mansion gardens. This rose is named after Julia Child, who was known for being one of the first women to host her own cooking show.
In a letter the committee sent to Arkansas judges and clerks, the committee wrote that it “would like to place the same ‘Julia Child’ yellow rose bush at each of the county courthouses during the Spring of 2020 before the national 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in August.”
When referring to the rose planting, Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter said, “They were initially going to do this in March, but because of COVID, this got put off.”
The committee’s letter also read: “We firmly believe that placing these roses at the center of county government, particularly as the official keeper of voter registration records, emphasizes this monumental occasion in our nation’s history.”
Many people at the rose planting were excited to see the roses planted.
“It is an honor to be a part of this and exciting to see this plant going in as a reminder of women’s suffrage and the right to vote,” Darter said.
