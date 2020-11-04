(2010)
October was Fire Safety Month, and Conway Christian School made students aware by having Kenny Wiedower of the Conway Fire Department come to the school to speak to the students. A puppet show was also presented to the 2 year olds and second graders, and the kindergarten through fourth-graders went through a walk house to practice safety precautions in case of fire.
Members of the Faulkner County Republican Women presented toys to the Conway Firefighters Association for this year’s Fill the Boot campaign. IAFF Local 4016 is gearing up for the campaign, which gives toys and food baskets to local families and donates other funds to area organizations. Since it began in 1998, Fill the Boot has raised nearly $250,000 and helped more than 8,000 children and their families.
(1995)
Organizers for Project Angel Tree and Toys on the Hill are combining their efforts this year to make even more Christmas wishes come true. Applications and paperwork for the two efforts will be handled through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) in order to reach as many children and families as possible.
Soil moisture was up in Faulkner County following rainy conditions. According to the extension service report, soil moisture was up to 50% adequate and 50% surplus. Only three days were available for field work last week, and included harvesting soybeans, planting wheat, working cattle, feeding hay, and fertilizing winter pastures.
The Humane Society of Faulkner County’s Santa Claus for PAWS Pet Portraits With Santa were set to begin Nov. 7 in the Emergency Squad Room in the McGee Community Center. All proceeds would benefit the Humane Society. Photo packages available ranged in price from $6 to $16.
(1970)
Robert W. Meriwether, associate professor of political science at Hendrix College, said he was “disappointed but not surprised” at the failure of the proposed Constitution of 1970 in Tuesday’s general election. Meriwether was a prominent delegate to the constitutional convention which drafted the charter, and served as executive director of Arkansas for the Constitution of 1970.
For the first time in its three years of operation, K-Line Inc. has produced 100 mobile homes during a one-month period. The 100th mobile home during October was completed Friday at the firm’s plant in the Conway Industrial Park.
Mr. and Mrs. C. D. Clements returned Monday to Conway after a month’s tour through 17 states. They visited their son, Wendel Clements and family in Amarillo, Texas; his sister Mrs. Jewel Prouse in Maricopa California; and their daughter, Mrs. Charles G. Graham and family in Lake Worth, Florida.
