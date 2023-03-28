10 years ago

A recent Tucker Creek cleanup event yielded dozens of bags of trash and some oddities as a group of 30 volunteers scoured the bed and banks of the creek. The cleanup of the creek that runs parallel with a walking trail in west Conway was driven by several groups, including the Central Arkansas Rivers Association Stream Team, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and volunteers from Boy Scouts of America, the University of Central Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the American Fisheries Society. Pictured at the event were Garrett Grimes and Casey Cox, two UCA graduate students who disposed of a child’s Halloween costume they found in the creek.

