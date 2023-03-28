10 years ago
A recent Tucker Creek cleanup event yielded dozens of bags of trash and some oddities as a group of 30 volunteers scoured the bed and banks of the creek. The cleanup of the creek that runs parallel with a walking trail in west Conway was driven by several groups, including the Central Arkansas Rivers Association Stream Team, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and volunteers from Boy Scouts of America, the University of Central Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the American Fisheries Society. Pictured at the event were Garrett Grimes and Casey Cox, two UCA graduate students who disposed of a child’s Halloween costume they found in the creek.
25 years ago
Some third-place finishes highlighted a recent effort by the Conway Lady Cats in the state indoor track meet. Mo Hummel finished third in the high jump at 4-10. Sarah Catherine Wilcox was third in the 800 meters in 2:34. LeeAnn Ford, Diane Cunningham, Jessica Clay and Wilcox combined for a third-place finish in the 4X880 relay in 10:40. Renea Laureau, Jessica Furrier, Cornelia Strickland and Amberson Henderson were fourth in the 4X440 relay in 4:28.9 Furrier was fifth in the 400 in 65.5. CHS was event among 26 teams.
Seth Mulhearn, Adam Skinner and Daryl Westover were pictured measuring for trim on a house being built by the Conway Senior High School building trade students. All three are seniors and second-year building trade students. The students began work on the home in September and will complete the project by mid-May. The house will be sold at public auction by the school’s Career Center.
50 years ago
A Jaycee chapter was formed at Vilonia in January. One of the organization’s first projects will be a community park. Funds are to be raised by a raffle sale of a pony, saddle and bridle, and a gospel singing. Mike Wilson was elected president of the 35 members. Other officers are James Edwards, internal vice president; Jimmy Killough, external vice president; Richard Goff, secretary; Alton Hensley, treasurer; and Freddie Weaver, state director. Elected to the board of directors were Bobby Clements, Billy Mitchell, Danny Bishop, Tommy Fowlkes and Ronnie Shumate.
Mr. and Mrs. David M. Doyle returned to their home after being with their daughter, Mrs. Jim Fulmer, and Mr. Fulmer in the Smoking Oaks subdivision in recent weeks. The Doyles’ home at Farris Road and Prince Street west was badly damaged by fire last October.
Weekend guest of Mr. and Mrs. Cleddie Harper was Mrs. Bernie Frix of Newington, Conn. Mrs. Frix returned home by airplane.
