March 19
(2010)
Ricky Brooks, director of UCA Bands, and Tim Cunningham, CHS Band Director, were resurrecting the Conway Community Band.
Faulkner County Master Gardeners paired with corporate sponsors, Good Earth at Menifee, Conway Corporation and Nabholz Construction to create a community water conservation demonstration and butterfly garden in front of the Faulkner County Natural Resources Center on Amity Road.
Conway High School track standout Erika Setzler made her decision to run track for UCA during a ceremony at Buzz Bolding Arena. Setzler had earned all-state honors in cross-country all four of her years running for the varsity team.
(1995)
Ronnie Robertson of Greenbrier, a partner in Kullander Construction, Inc. of Little Rock was elected to the board of directors of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Arkansas.
Dr. Don B. Bradley III, professor of marketing and executive director of the Small Business Advancement National Center at UCA, was named a fellow of the Small Business Institute Directors’ Association.
Homer Edwards opened TLC Lawn Service in Conway. He had managed several catfish farms around the nation before moving to Conway.
Paul McNutt, 10, was pictured at the Conway Block display at the National Association of Remodeling Industry’s annual show.
(1970)
Hendrix College would confer six honorary degrees, two on March 30, two on April 19 and two in the fall. Recipients of the degree of Doctor of Law would be John N. Heiskell and James Max Woolly. Four men would receive Doctor of Divinity degrees: Rev. Virgil D. Keeley of Blytheville, Rev. John W. Lindsay of Pine Bluff, Rev. Clint D. Burleson of West Memphis and Rev. Edwin B. Dodson of Camden.
The will of Amos E. Palmer, who was found shot to death February 25 on a motel parking lot in Pine Bluff, was admitted to probate.
(1945)
James Waybern Hall, native Faulkner Countian and confessed slayer of six people, committed his final killing nine-tenths of a mile south of Conway. J.D. Newcomb, 51-year-old chief state boiler inspector, was found burned beyond recognition in a car near Heber Springs but was slain the previous day on the straight stretch between the Federal Compress and Lipscomb’s crossing near the American Grill roadside sign that advertised the restaurant was 1-7/10 mile away. Hall took a group of Little Rock and state police to the scene where Newcomb was killed after he picked up Hall at the Maumelle ordnance plant turn off.
(1920)
An excellent luncheon served by the ladies of the club auxiliary, the sparkling wit and humor of B.W. Torreyson as toastmaster, and the entertaining character of the program as a whole combined to make the banquet of the Conway Commercial Club perhaps the most successful affair of its kind ever given in Conway. Unfavorable weather failed to keep down attendance and, when the first course was served, the club rooms were showing a capacity crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.