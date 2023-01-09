Faulkner County’s first baby of the year was born at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Conway Regional Women’s Center to parents James and Crystal Kennedy of Conway. Daniel Isaiah Kennedy weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Mother and baby both appeared healthy. Daniel is the third child in the family: his siblings are Daisja, 8, and Joshua, 1. The Kennedys have lived in Conway since 2009. Their plans to attend a party at church on New Year’s Eve were thwarted when Crystal began to hurt, so they watched the ball drop at home.
Ben McEntire, 12, of Conway, was pictured in the newspaper checking on brownies he was making with a Global Sun Oven during the 29-degree weather. The Sun Oven uses UV rays to bake even while sitting in the snow.
Lequita and Jerry Wilkins recently completed a week of intensive training at the Sears Authorized Retail Dealer Store Organization’s Hoffman Estates Facility and the organization’s Dealer Store Training Center in DeKalb, Ill. The Wilkinses are new owners of the Sears Retail Dealer store at the Conway Towne Centre.
Julie Mitchell, Whitney Chancellor and Elizabeth Nixon, members of the Diamond Gymnastics team of Conway Dance & Gymnastics, recently met famous gymnasts Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci at the Winter Gymnastics Camp at the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy at Norman, Okla. Mitchell and Chancellor qualified for the academy on Level 8 and Nixon on Level 9.
A capacity crowd attended an old-fashioned Christmas program recently at the Vilonia Parent-Teacher Association meeting. Presented by elementary and high school students, the program included recitations, skits, songs by the choir, a manger scene and congregational singing led by L.A. Loetscher. Mrs. Ann York and Mrs. Mary Wells, elementary teachers at Vilonia, were in charge of entertainment. The faculty art show, sponsored by the Fine Arts Club at the school, was on display, and decorated Christmas doors were open for viewing. The eighth grade won the room count in high school, and Mrs. Joyce Oakley’s fifth-grade class won in the elementary division.
Airman 1C and Mrs. Ricky White of Gulfport, Miss., spent the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell White. Airman White is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base.
Frank Warren recently visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Warren. Frank is stationed in the Navy at Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Fla. The Warrens are expecting their daughter, Mrs. George Ed Hill, Mr. Hill and Amy of Garland, Texas, for a visit later.
