Faulkner County’s first baby of the year was born at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Conway Regional Women’s Center to parents James and Crystal Kennedy of Conway. Daniel Isaiah Kennedy weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Mother and baby both appeared healthy. Daniel is the third child in the family: his siblings are Daisja, 8, and Joshua, 1. The Kennedys have lived in Conway since 2009. Their plans to attend a party at church on New Year’s Eve were thwarted when Crystal began to hurt, so they watched the ball drop at home.

Ben McEntire, 12, of Conway, was pictured in the newspaper checking on brownies he was making with a Global Sun Oven during the 29-degree weather. The Sun Oven uses UV rays to bake even while sitting in the snow.

