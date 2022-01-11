(2012)
Brooklyn Freeling’s jumper with eight seconds left gave Greenbrier’s junior girls a 28-28 victory over Vilonia and the championship of the Crain Faulkner County Junior High Tournament. Freeling led the Lady Panthers with nine points. Allie Pack and Brittany Harmon added six and five points, respectively. Heather Donham and Shelby Shaw added four each. Cassidy McNespey led Vilonia with nine points.
After a record-setting performance, Hendrix College sophomore forward Jamie Tate was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time. The Nashville, Tenn., native averaged 16.5 points, 25 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game as the Warriors picked up a pair of road conference wins.
(1997)
A group of about 20 people gathered one recent early morning to build a new educational building at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Highway 286, just east of Conway. Those gathered worked on a one-day construction crew to erect the 2,800-square-foot, energy-efficient building which would house nine Sunday school rooms, a fellowship hall, a kitchen, and three restrooms. The walls were up by 9:15 a.m. and the entire outside of the building was on schedule to be completed by dark.
With radios and flashlights in hand, members of the “mini-rise” resident patrol scour Oakwood Place Apartments weekly for potential problems. The most they usually find are parking violations or burned out lights, but that’s OK by them. “We’re not waiting til we need it,” said co-captain Eva Moore. “We’re doing it now.” Co-captain Betty Bono laughingly said, “We have real exciting stuff.” The resident patrol was formed in July, and has 12 members.
(1972)
Myron and Lydia Marie Swize have been awarded Doctor of Education degrees at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Mrs. Swize is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John P. Townsend of Conway. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from State College of Arkansas, and a master’s degree in special education from UNC.
City police made 28 arrests for speeding during three days recently. Arrests for all offenses this month so far total 55. The speeding arrests were made on Bruce and Prince streets, Washington and Robinson avenues, and Highway 60.
Mr. and Mrs. Sammy L. Farmer of Vilonia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. The Farmers were married Jan. 8, 1922, at the home of her parents in Mount Vernon. Mrs. Farmer, 72, is a daughter of the late Lee and Addie Mae Stone of Mount Vernon. Mr. Farmer, 74, is a son of the late Jim F. and Mary Farmer of Tennessee. He is a retired farmer. They have two sons, Verlon and Doyne Farmer of Vilonia; a daughter, Mrs. Wanda Jones of Plumerville; and five grandchildren.
