The EAST lab students at Vilonia High School and teacher Erin Rappold recently received awards from the Marine Corps League in Conway for their help with the Toys for Tots drive. The Vilonia students collected 264 of the 1,269 toys collected during the drive. The drive provided toys for about 450 children in Faulkner County.

The Conway Wampus Cats won the Wynne Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament held recently in Wynne. They defeated the host Yellowjackets in the title game.

