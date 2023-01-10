The EAST lab students at Vilonia High School and teacher Erin Rappold recently received awards from the Marine Corps League in Conway for their help with the Toys for Tots drive. The Vilonia students collected 264 of the 1,269 toys collected during the drive. The drive provided toys for about 450 children in Faulkner County.
The Conway Wampus Cats won the Wynne Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament held recently in Wynne. They defeated the host Yellowjackets in the title game.
Mayflower students will get the chance to enroll in new agricultural programs in a new 3,750-square-foot facility next fall if the school board decides this month to move forward with the $498,829 project. “It’s not a big building, but it’s an important program to our school. It’s another career program to prepare kids for careers in the future,” said Superintendent John Gray.
Mike Kemper was recently named “Employee of the Month” by Rock-Tenn Co. Kemper joined the company in March 1992 and is currently a four-color printing pressman.
Food is an important part of any family’s life, and, in many cases, food can be traced to one’s heritage. As one way to emphasize the importance of a family’s heritage, the sixth-grade classes at Vilonia Middle School recently took part in the annual “A Family Affair.” The program includes all sixth-grade students, who are encouraged to bring family memorabilia to share with others as well as a family recipe to a potluck luncheon. Each student received a “Generations of Goodies ’97” cookbook which contains all of their recipes.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., recently visited her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz.
Dr. and Mrs. Robert Pickhardt and daughters, Sheron and Sandy, of New Orleans, La., recently visited his parents, Co. and Mrs. Paul A. Pickhardt.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald R. Nixon and children are occupying their new home at 19 Timothy Lane. They have been living at 1928 Johnston Ave. since their arrival from Little Rock last summer. Mr. Nixon is assistant basketball coach at State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Aubin Siria were recently visited by his sister, Mrs. Chris Spatz, Dr. Spatz, Mark, Kenneth and Beth of Monticello. The Spatzes will also visit their parents, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz and Mr. and Mrs. James O. Siria.
