(2011)
Faulkner County was still seeing the effects of a winter snow storm that left the area covered in up to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologist Joe Goudsward said today’s high would not pass the freezing point and any melted precipitation would most likely refreeze with the predicted lows. Monday night’s low was predicted to be 22 degrees and Tuesday’s high may reach 35 degrees.
Jamie Smith of Greenbrier was a member of the first-place winning robotics team from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The team earned two first-place awards at the Frontier Trails best regional robotics competition held in December. The team earned first in the Founders Award and the Most Elegant categories. Jamie is a senior at the school and is a daughter of Mary Smith.
(1996)
Faulkner County voters chimed in with an overwhelming chorus of Arkansas voters to soundly reject Gov. Jim Guy Tucker’s proposed highway program in a special election on Tuesday. Statewide, the proposed $3.5 billion highway bond issue, which would have raised taxes to build a new highway system, was rejected by 87 percent of the voters. The issue fared even worse in Faulkner County, with 89 percent of voters rejecting the proposal.
Ann Johnson’s kindergarten class at Jim Stone Elementary School has created a “recycled” Christmas tree. The class read a book about turning a tree into a “bird party place” and then started to create their bird treats. The treats included pine cones covered in peanut butter and rolled in seed, a sunflower pod placed at the top of the tree, and cereal garland. With the help of a first-grade class, the students will keep the tree up for at least a month.
The Twilight Optimist Club of Conway has earned the Honor Club Award from Optimist International for its community and youth service efforts for the year ending Sept. 30. The award recognizes the club for achieving levels of excellence in youth service projects, membership growth, and club administration, according to Betty Pack, president of the local club in 1994-1995.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. William H. Osborne and children, Missy, Allison and Bill Jr., were in Morrilton this afternoon to attend the funeral for her father, Walter A. Riddick.
Mr. and Mrs. Jo Lee Fleming and children David, Emily and John, of Jackson, Tenn., were recent holiday guests of his mother, Mrs. John W. James; her father, Louis H. Moore, and Mrs. Moore and her sister, Miss Julia Lee Moore. Mr. and Mrs. Moore and Miss Moore earlier had visited the Flemings in Jackson.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris McNutt of Jasper are weekend guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray C. McNutt. The Chris McNutt family recently moved from Conway to near Jasper and purchased the Cliff House Motel and Gift Shop on Highway 7, six miles south of Jasper. Mrs. Chris McNutt is the former Jane Gale of Conway. Chris McNutt was a life insurance specialist with Robert L. Ott Insurance in Conway the past year.
