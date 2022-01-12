10 Years Ago
(2012)
In the boys title game of the Crain Faulkner County Junior High Tournament, Mayflower defeated St. Joseph, 48-2, to claim the championship trophy. JP Perry led Mayflower with 15 points. Hayden Long and Drew Duncan added 13 and 11, respectively. William Fields had nine and four rebounds for St. Joseph.
The Conway School District’s Board of Education took steps to further plans for the Conway Area Career Center at the Conway High School-West campus. The board approved the architectural firm Witsell, Evans and Rasco for the building, which will be located behind the current cafeteria. Nabholz Construction Corp. was approved as the project’s manager.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Eleven police officers from Faulkner County recently graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden. The following Conway Police Department officers graduated: Jonathon P. Burnett, James W. Abbey, Angelina Loeschner, David R. Murphy Jr., Michael E. Rice, William P. Tapley, Charles R. Townsend, and Brandon L. Tyner. Also graduating were Gary M. Thompson of the Mayflower Police Department, John E. Freeman of the Damascus Police Department and Larry D. Hance of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
Fifteen illegal immigrants called in their own arrest Thursday. Conway police officer Joe Taylor said a state trooper had stopped a 1987 Ford extended cab pickup in Fort Smith, but when the trooper called the U.S. Border Patrol he was told they had no space available to detain the suspects. The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 40. The trooper gave the suspects the phone number for the Conway Police Department and told them to call when they arrived in Conway, which they did. The immigrants spent the night in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
The Town and Country Garden Club met recently at the home of Mrs. John E. Motley. Due to bad weather, only nine members were present and the scheduled guest speaker from Little Rock did not arrive. The co-hostesses, Mrs. LeRoy Summers and Mrs. R.E. Westmeyer, assisted Mrs. Motley in serving refreshments after a brief business session was conducted by Mrs. J.C. Dawson, president.
Dr. Bert Stark, a professor of education at State College of Arkansas, has been elected District III representative for Phi Delta Kappa, an international professional society for educators. District III covers about 60 chapters and 12,000 members in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. He was elected to a two-year term and will also serve on the national board. Dr. Stark has taught at SCA since 1960.
Guests of Dr. and Mrs. O.T. Gooden were their son, Cmdr. Richard O. Gooden of Alexandria, Va., and their grandson, Richard O. Gooden Jr., a student at the University of Arkansas.
