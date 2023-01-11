From the Centerville community news by Jennifer Freeman: One of my favorite things about Christmas break is the time off to rest and enjoy my family. This Christmas made for a beautiful Centerville, with quite a gift of snow. Centerville was a beautiful place to be snowed in, and I am thankful that we didn’t lose power.

From the Holland community news by Margie Fulmer: Snow, snow, snow. Will our grandchildren remember to tell about the big snow on Christmas night in 2012? There were a lot of family get-togethers at Christmas. We enjoyed our family, although some were sick and didn’t get to attend. Bobi Hendrickson drove to Russellville to be with her daughter and family. Lewis Jay and Sandra Cardin and Betty Applegate enjoyed their family. Judy Cardin of Conway visited in the Earnhart-McGinty home and brought Christmas goodies.

