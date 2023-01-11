From the Centerville community news by Jennifer Freeman: One of my favorite things about Christmas break is the time off to rest and enjoy my family. This Christmas made for a beautiful Centerville, with quite a gift of snow. Centerville was a beautiful place to be snowed in, and I am thankful that we didn’t lose power.
From the Holland community news by Margie Fulmer: Snow, snow, snow. Will our grandchildren remember to tell about the big snow on Christmas night in 2012? There were a lot of family get-togethers at Christmas. We enjoyed our family, although some were sick and didn’t get to attend. Bobi Hendrickson drove to Russellville to be with her daughter and family. Lewis Jay and Sandra Cardin and Betty Applegate enjoyed their family. Judy Cardin of Conway visited in the Earnhart-McGinty home and brought Christmas goodies.
Diane O’Connell, 47, of Little Rock, a 1982 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, has been named director of the state Division of Children and Family Services. The division is responsible for investigating child abuse and neglect allegations in Arkansas, and also oversees adoption and foster care placements. She has been a policy adviser on family issues with the department since July.
Jan Spann of Conway was recently appointed to the board of directors of Counseling Associates Inc. Mrs. Spann is purchasing manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Little Rock. She is also on the board of directors of the state Board of Workforce Education and Career Opportunities. She is a member of the Faulkner County Leadership Institute Alumni and serves on the Toad Suck Daze Committee. She and her husband, Randy, have five children.
Jamie Vann of Atlanta, Ga., visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Vann, for Christmas.
Mr. and Mrs. James Gale Baker of Bethany, Okla., visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.T. Baker, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Vann and her brother, Jamie Vann.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Sawran and sons, Scott and Chris, of Ponca City, Okla., spent Christmas with Mrs. Sawran’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Cox.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Rimmer, Reita and Donna Rimmer of Guy were Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Parker, Charlene and Jeff, of Louisiana.
