(2011)
Chandra Mitchell, manager of the Plaza Branch of Centennial Bank on Hogan Lane, was presented the bronze Fill the Boot traveling trophy after her branch raised $555.05 – the most money this season in the fund-raising effort. The firefighters’ project raises money to provide clothing, shoes and toys for children and families in need in Faulkner County. Fill the Boot began 13 years ago and has raised more than $300,000 to help 9,000 children.
The McGee Center has transitioned into a warming center for those needing to escape the cold. There were five guests on Monday and seven on Tuesday. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Winter said that when temperatures began dropping, a task force within the city – including Parks, Fire and Police departments – went to work to make the center a welcoming place for those needing to get inside from the cold. Cots were provided by the Red Cross, and bedding came from the store of pillows, blankets and sheets given in abundance during the call for help after Hurricane Katrina.
(1996)
Monica Brown, a senior at Guy-Perkins High School, was recently selected to participate in a Presidential Classroom for young American students in Washington, D.C. Presidential Classroom is an educational organization that brings together high school students from across the country for a week of seminars and discussions with the nation’s most influential leaders.
Paul and Stacy Shaver, who recently traveled to Europe, spoke to the first-grade classes at Mount Vernon-Enola Elementary School about their trip. The Shavers shared pictures from the visit.
Nanka Irene “Nisi” Sturgis of Conway has been accepted from among some 6,000 applicants to participate in the international Up With People program. A daughter of Peggy Sturgis and the late Harold Sturgis, Miss Sturgis is to graduate from Conway High School this spring. Following five weeks of orientation and staging in Denver, Miss Sturgis will travel for 10 months with a cast of more than 150 from as many as 18 different countries.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Otto Turner of Little Rock spent Sunday with his mother, Mrs. G.C. Turner, who celebrated her 83rd birthday. She was honored at a dinner at the home of Mrs. J.T. Parrott.
The Rev. C.N. Guice celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday. The veteran Methodist minister spent the weekend in Conway with his daughter, Mrs. W.C. Buthman, and Dr. Buthman, and attended services at First United Methodist Church, which is where he wound up his active ministry as associate pastor.
Recent guests of Mrs. F.D. Rhode and other relatives in Conway were her daughters, Mrs. Janice Darling of Pine Bluff, Mrs. J.D. Carpenter of Dumas, and Mrs. Tom Murphree and Mr. Murphree of Greenville, Miss, and daughter, Miss Marsha Murphree and Jack Bishop of Indianola, Mississippi.
