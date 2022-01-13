(2012)
The Vilonia School District’s Board of Education gave the nod of approval to move forward on building a safe room at the high school and an intermediate school for grades 4-6 based on the passage of a millage increase. The district was awarded more than $9 million by the state to build a high school. The district’s participation will be at the tune of about $4.5 million. While the original plan called for a high school, district overcrowding may facilitate a change in plans.
Three University of Central Arkansas football players have been named to the Southland Conference All-Academic team. Senior Brad Jakel, junior Anthony Blackmon, and junior Seth Allison were three of 24 players named to the All-Academic team. To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average, have completed one full academic year, and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition.
(1997)
Glendon and Viola Hensley of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal and reception on Jan. 18. The Hensleys were married Jan. 18, 1948, at Conway by the Rev. T.W. Hayes. Mr. Hensley is a son of the late S.A. and Josie Hensley of Conway. Mrs. Hensley is a daughter of Elmer “Flick” Kelley of Conway and the late Geneva Kelley. They have four children, Gary Hensley and Steve Hensley of Conway, Travis Hensley of Vilonia and Marsha Walker of Heber Springs.
Sara Hales, 4-year-old daughter of David and Nancy Hales of Conway, was pictured modeling an original design created by Viki Teague for a flower girl. Sara will be among the models wearing the latest in wedding attire during a Bridal Gala set in February.
(1972)
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Carter were their daughters, Mrs. Lawrence Welborn and children, Tracy, Todd and Michael, of Sacramento, Calif., and Miss Suzanne Carter of St. Louis.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working recently at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. M.D. Johnson, Mrs. J.E. McGuire, Miss Marie Henze, Mrs. Richard Bausom, Mrs. Edwin Schneider, and Mrs. Buford E. Robins.
Dr. and Mrs. James Castleberry and children, Donna, Joe and Becky, of Neosho, Mo., and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Perry and children, Vickie, Ron and Cindy, of Milton, Fla., have returned to their homes after spending the holidays with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry – the parents of Dr. Castleberry and Mrs. Perry.
Mr. and Mrs. George Curtis have returned from Tampa, Fla., after spending the holidays with their daughter-in-law, Mrs. Maurice Curtis, and their granddaughter, Lorrie Eloise. They visited Disneyworld in Orlando, Fla., and were guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Arning in Hollywood, Fla. Mr. and Mrs. Arning are former residents of Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.