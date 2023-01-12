From the Shady Grove community news by Hazel Love: We were blessed to have all of our children, grandchildren and greats with us on Christmas morning for breakfast and gift opening. They were all gone by 11 a.m., so I had plenty of time to clean up and get ready to watch the rain, sleet and snow, which was a beautiful winter wonderland sight the next morning. Second and third generations of the late Daniel and Victoria Newberry McKaskle met at the home of Barbara and Wimp Glover for lunch recently. Those attending were Hattie Lee Hankins, Helen Ann Tindall, Gale Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier, and Janis Mack and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway.
Air Force Airman Cory S. Morris graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Morris, a 2012 graduate of Conway High School, is a son of Brenda and John Anaya of Conway.
The Conway Area Chamber of Conway has been reaccredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Conway’s chamber was originally accredited in February 1993. The accreditation program was established by the national chamber to recognize effective organization performance. It is a voluntary program developed so local chambers can study and analyze their own performance. Chamber President and CEO Lloyd Westbrook said the purpose of the program is to get the groups to make the changes necessary to be strong chambers. “When we were first accredited, there were only four chambers accredited in Arkansas,” he said. “It took 26 months to get through the process the first time.”
Harry Sims returned to Houston, Texas, after visiting his sisters, Mrs. Marguerite Wilkins and Miss LuLee Sims.
Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Richison of Flora, Ill., returned to their home after spending Christmas with her sister, Mrs. James Siria, Mr. Siria, and other relatives.
Lt. John W. Ferguson, stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., is on holiday leave to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson, and other relatives here.
Dr. and Mrs. R.B. Brawner of Evanston, Ill., spent the holidays with their daughter, Mrs. Jim Davis, and Mr. Davis. Dr. Brawner is general secretary and treasurer of the Council on World Services and Finances of the United Methodist Church.
Miss Hazel Lasley of Pullman, Wash., visited her sister, Miss Jewel Lasley, during the holidays.
