From the Shady Grove community news by Hazel Love: We were blessed to have all of our children, grandchildren and greats with us on Christmas morning for breakfast and gift opening. They were all gone by 11 a.m., so I had plenty of time to clean up and get ready to watch the rain, sleet and snow, which was a beautiful winter wonderland sight the next morning. Second and third generations of the late Daniel and Victoria Newberry McKaskle met at the home of Barbara and Wimp Glover for lunch recently. Those attending were Hattie Lee Hankins, Helen Ann Tindall, Gale Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier, and Janis Mack and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway.

