(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas Bears had a league-high seven players named Tuesday to the 2010 Southland Conference All-Academic football team. UCA’s seven players, including just one senior, topped the six named from Northwestern State. UCA’s honorees included wide receiver Dominique Croom, running back Anthony Blackmon, offensive linemen Austin Emerson and Brad Jakel, linebacker Justin Heard, and defensive backs Marcus Dumas and Seth Allison.
Dr. Shane Gadberry will conduct a computer workshop for livestock producers on Thursday at the Faulkner County Natural Resource Center in Conway. He will discuss the Cowculator and Grower Rational Balancer programs. Dr. Gadberry is an associate professor of ruminant nutrition at the University of Arkansas.
(1996)
Plans for the new football stadium at Greenbrier are going smoothly, but plans for a complex for concessions, restrooms and dressing rooms are still up in the air. The Greenbrier School Board admitted this week that they were running out of funds for the complex, and agreed to take bids on the project with the understanding that they could delete items form the bid if the cost became too high. Architect Darrell Odom showed the board plans for the proposed complex, which he estimated could cost around $300,000.
Leigh Walls, member of the Conway Jaycees, recently presented a $1,000 check to Kerri Bangert and Roger Lewis of the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas. The money was raised by the Jaycees during a chili supper held at Bob’s Grill in conjunction with the Conway Christmas Parade. The restaurant was presented an appreciation plaque for its support.
(1971)
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Ryan were his brother, Ed Ryan, and his nephew, Gene Ryan, Mrs. Ryan and children Debbie, Susan, Candance and Darla, all of Jefferson, Colo. Gene Ryan is a son of Ed Ryan.
Three new Conway councilmen attended their initial meeting as the council convened for the first time this year Tuesday night. They were Dr. Harold Love, Jim Foreman and Frank Moix. They succeed Coy Crow, Wade Etheridge and Lodie V. Biggs, respectively. Members of the official family group also include David Dawson, J.C. Thessing, Dean Clements, Mrs. Doris Nunn (city clerk-treasurer), Sam King Jr., Mayor Walter Dunaway, Benton Sevier and City Attorney Robert W. Henry.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working today at Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Ken Eckert, Mrs. Henry Enderlin, Mrs. Paul Goen, Mrs. Paul Hiegel, Mrs. Sylvester Moix, Mrs. Ed Schneider and Mrs. J.C. Thessing.
