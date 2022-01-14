(2012)
Walter and Carol Upton of Enola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 13. The Uptons were married Jan. 13, 1962, in Pocahontas. They recall that the snow was falling very hard that day. The Uptons have five children, Eddie Upton of Conway, Kelly Stewart and husband Mickey of Vilonia, Brenda Strackbein and husband Steve of Greenbrier, Sally Hoggard of Greenbrier and Susan Newman and husband Michael of Macon; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Winner of the 8th grade spelling bee at Greenbrier Junior High School was Tate Zellner, son of Barry and Rhonda Zellner. Runner-up was Darci Wolters, daughter of Doug and Danna Wolters. Third place went to Wyatt Daniel, son of Vern and Tiffany Daniel. Tate and Darci will compete in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee in February.
(1997)
By the spring, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be sporting a new look. Sheriff Marty Montgomery said everything about the uniform will be different. “The style, the color, the material. We’re going to a more durable uniform.” Montgomery said the uniform will be navy blue, battle-dress-uniform style, and made from rip-stop material. Footwear will include a round-toed, polishable boot.”
The morning’s freezing rain vexed drivers and closed down schools, but it didn’t stop vital services and made business hot for area wrecker services. The city streets and county roads were treacherous this morning, but by about 9:30 a.m. conditions had started to improve. Main roads were mostly clear, but slick spots and some bridges are still iced over.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. S.C. McMillen celebrated their silver wedding anniversary with a family dinner and reception on New Year’s Day. Mr. and Mrs. McMillen were married Dec. 28, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton. Mrs. McMillen is the former Helen Gunderman of Morrilton. Assisting in serving were Mrs. Gerald Gangluf, sister of Mrs. McMillen, and Mrs. Judy Daves, Mr. McMillen’s niece. Miss Pat McMillen, the couple’s daughter, was in charge of the guest book and gifts.
The two banks in Conway gained more than $9,000,000 in assets, and deposits increased by more than $8,000,000 in 1971. The year was the best in the history of both First State Bank & Trust Co. and First National Bank. Assets of the two banks combined totaled $57,738,211 and deposits totaled $53,281,345 at the end of the year.
Mrs. Polly Baskin left by plane for Philadelphia, Pa., where she will visit her three daughters and their families. She expects to be away about a month.
