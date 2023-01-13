10 years ago

(2013) Don Nixon, one of the most successful and colorful men’s basketball coaches in University of Central Arkansas history, will be one of eight new inductees into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame at its 55th induction banquet on March 8 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Nixon, a UCA Sports Hall of Fame member, had a coaching career that spanned Pulaski Robinson, Mabelvale, Little Rock Central High School and the University of Central Arkansas. Nixon’s Central Tigers won the Class AAAA state championship in 1970 and 1972.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.