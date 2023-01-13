10 years ago
(2013) Don Nixon, one of the most successful and colorful men’s basketball coaches in University of Central Arkansas history, will be one of eight new inductees into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame at its 55th induction banquet on March 8 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Nixon, a UCA Sports Hall of Fame member, had a coaching career that spanned Pulaski Robinson, Mabelvale, Little Rock Central High School and the University of Central Arkansas. Nixon’s Central Tigers won the Class AAAA state championship in 1970 and 1972.
Fletcher Smith’s Jewelers sold raffle tickets during the month of December for $10 each for a chance to win a Konstantino Treasures sterling silver and 18K gold and iolite ring worth $1,200. All proceeds went directly to HAVEN House in Conway. On Christmas Eve, Sherry Smith of Fletcher Smith’s Jewelers drew the name of Tami McConnell of Conway as winner of the ring.
25 years ago
(1998) Chris Acre of Greenbrier has been appointed by Gov. Mike Huckabee to serve on the state dairy committee. He is a new appointee and will serve until Dec. 1, 2000. Acre is a dairy farmer.
Sonya Strickland was pictured picking up a pizza as well as sales forms during a meeting at Bob Courtway Middle School. A pizza sale is being coordinated through Central Arkansas Promotions as a fund-raising event for the school. Students are taking pizza orders, and they will also deliver the finished product.
Craig Denton of Shelter Insurance was pictured participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Look Up for Love.” Local business people volunteered an hour to raise $500 bail to help people affected by the muscle disease. All money raised is to be used in Faulkner County, and a goal of $10,000 was set.
50 years ago
(1973) Mr. and Mrs. Pete McGinty of the McGintytown community, east of Greenbrier, observed their 50th wedding anniversary during an open house at their home on Dec. 31. The couple was married Jan. 2, 1923, at Greenbrier. Mrs. McGinty is a daughter of the late Silas and Nona Bolton Cardin. Mr. McGinty is a son of the late John and Mattie Perkins McGinty. They have three daughters, Mrs. J.D. (Jettie) Moreland, Mrs. Bill (Judy) Zellner, and Mrs. Jerry (Carolyn) Coney, and three sons, J.W., John E. (Buck) and Tommy Dale McGinty, all of Greenbrier. They also have 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Miss Linda Beene arrived for a week’s visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Beene. Miss Beene is director for program development of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda in Washington, D.C.
Sgt. and Mrs. Don Bassett and children, Donnie, Charlotte and Scottie, of Temple Terrace, Fla., arrived to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James O. Siria.
