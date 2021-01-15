10 Years Ago
(2011)
Stephen F. Austin’s Ladyjacks were peppered by Rice and felled by an amazing 3-point onslaught against the UCA Sugar Bears on Wednesday at the Farris Center. Guard Micah Rice was 5-of-8 from 3-point range, scored 19 points and had plenty of support as UCA led almost from wire-to-wire in a benchmark 78-66 victory over SFA. It marked the first time in seven tries that the Sugar Bears have defeated a team from SFA, the defending Southland Conference East Division champions.
A large crowd attended the opening of the 2011 Small Works on Paper Exhibit at the Arkansas Educational Television Network atrium. The free exhibit will be on display through Jan. 28. Small Works on Paper is an annual exhibit of Arkansas artists by the Arkansas Arts Council. Exhibition artists recorded their artistic impressions for a future AETN presentation.
(1996)
Eleen Mackey of Conway was honored for outstanding leadership of young people during 1995 as director of the local Modern Woodmen of America Junior Service Club. Mrs. Mackey led the group to merit status, an honor given by Modern Woodmen to recognize leaders of youth clubs for top-level performance. Judging in the merit club contest is based on the quality and quantity of meetings, programs and community service activities held during the year. Modern Woodmen youth clubs are open to children who are age 16 or younger and are members of Modern Woodmen.
The Guy-Perkins School District will receive about $32,000 in general facilities funding due to an increase in students, Superintendent Donald Rowlett told the board Thursday night. The district enrolled 19 new students this year, after a large lost last school year. He said the increase puts the district about $18,000 ahead of last year “if we can keep the students.”
(1971)
Mrs. Lou Drake spent Monday in Little Rock with her daughters, Mrs. Fred Cantrell.
Mr. and Mrs. James Christopher and children of Louisville, Ky., spent the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Christopher in Conway. James Christopher is employed by Ralston Purina Co. They recently moved to Louisville from Lubbock, Texas.
Miss Myrtle E. Charles was honored Saturday by the Conway branch the American Association of University Women. A $500 scholarship, named in honor of Miss Charles, was presented to Miss Velma Lee Adams, fellowships chairman for Arkansas. The fellowships program is designed to give financial aid to women who wish to pursue a higher education. Miss Charles is a former teacher and dean of women, a Distinguished Alumnus of Hendrix College and a religious leader. She has been active in the AAUW for almost 50 years. She was president of the Conway AAUW in 1935-36.
