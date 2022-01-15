(2012)
Cletus “Pete” and Margaret Beene will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception on Jan. 22. They were married Dec. 22, 1951, in Benton. The reception will be hosted by their children and their spouses, Cathy and Randy Brown and Wayne and Libby Beene, all of Enola. The couple also has five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another one on the way.
David Avra of Conway Corp. was named the winner of the recent Faulkner County chili cookoff.
The Carl Stuart Middle School seventh-grade girls improved to 7-2 with a 38-11 win against Bryant. Noted for their play were Savannah Lowe, Anna Lee Drannan, Maggie Evans, Jialene Tufu, Jessica Sipes, Karen Chappel, Erykah Lewis and Bianca Duggar.
(1997)
Three dancers from Sonshine Dance Academy won titles in the Showbiz Dance Competition in Little Rock. Josh Flemons of Conway, son of Tracy ad Evelyn Flemons, was named Junior Mr. Showbiz. Claude Racine of Conway, daughter of Ron and Danielle Racine, won the Senior Miss Showbiz title. Michelle McCutcheon of Cabot, daughter of Dick and Jean McCutcheon, was named Junior Miss Showbiz.
After breaking a December losing streak, the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears won their third straight game. Junior Dandra Thomas had a career high 32 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in leading the Sugar Bears to an 80-68 Gulf South Conference victory over Mississippi University for Women at the Farris Center. The Sugar Bears are now 6-9 overall and 2-1 in the Gulf South Conference.
(1972)
Major Bill Miller, a native of Conway who is currently on leave from an Army assignment in Vietnam, recently spoke at First United Methodist Church about the Vietnamese pacification program. Major Miller is an adviser for the pacification program, a community development effort. He is married to the former Joyce Motley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Motley. The Millers have three children.
Jack Ward, an employee of Ward School Bus Mfg. Inc. since he left the Faulkner County clerk’s office at the end of 1964, retired Jan. 1. While with the bus plant he worked as a salesman for used buses and as a bus repairman. He was county clerk for two terms (1961-1964) and has also been a farmer, blacksmith, welder, beekeeper and minister. He will continue to serve as pastor of Pleasant Hill Church of the Nazarene near Greenbrier. He will also observe his 65th birthday on Jan. 22.
Mrs. Amy Davidson returned from San Luis Obispo, Calif., where she had visited her son, Bobby Davidson, Mrs. Davidson, and children, and her daughter, Mrs. Wallace Long, Mr. Long and children. Mrs. Davidson made the trip by plane.
