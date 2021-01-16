(2011)
University of Central Arkansas officials and students joined community leaders and guests to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast. Former NFL and University of Arkansas standout Keith Jackson addressed attendees, asking listeners, “What will your story be?” The event was hosted by the UCA Office of Minority Student Services and the Office of the President.
Woodland Heights Baptist Church will once again host the rock runners group. Starting its six season, the faith and fitness ministry welcomes walkers and runners of every age, pace and fitness level. Rock runners 2011 is a 10-week bible study scheduled within 15 weeks of training to prepare participants for the 5K, 10K and relay events offered by the 2011 Little Rock Marathon and 2011 Toad Suck Daze festivities.
(1996)
Rainfall in Faulkner County and Conway was almost a foot below normal for 1995, and farmers and cattlemen still are feeling the effects of a long, dry summer. The lack of rainfall resulted in a fall-off in production of soybeans, other row crops and hay. The lack of hay and the inability to plant winter pastures with grain has had a domino effect – hitting cattle and dairy farmers hard by forcing them to scramble to find feed for their herds. Added to this problem, a wet year in the West resulted in a nationwide reduction in hay production, making hay a premium commodity.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Hunter Education Program recently received a nice donation from the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. The chamber donated five televisions with built-in video players, training brochures for firearm and tree stand safety, training videotapes and decoys for hunter education field courses. The items were purchased with funds raised by the chamber’s chili supper. The items will be used statewide for the hunter education program. Chamber officials said they hope to make the chili supper an annual event.
(1971)
Thomas E. Fuller spent the weekend with his mother, Mrs. Hinkle Fuller, and his sister, Miss Barbara Fuller, in Conway. Mr. Fuller is stationed at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, Calif., as a navigator-bombardier. Other weekend guests of Mrs. Fuller were another son, John Fuller, Mrs. Fuller and children, Ellen and April, of Bryant.
T-Sgt. William A. Brazier Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Brazier of Route 1, Conway, has been transferred from George Air Force Base, Victorville, Calif., to Phon Ray Air Force Base, Happy Valley, Vietnam.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pratt and children were Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Gibson of Shawnee, Okla. The Gibsons also visited her aunt, Mrs. Myrtice Brannon, at the Conway Convalescent Center.
