Conway High teams opened 7A/6A Central play with road victories, with contrasting degrees of difficulty, over Russellville. The Lady Cats (11-2) powered to a 19-2 lead after a quarter on the way to a 70-32 victory. The Wampus Cats (10-3) broke open a close game with a major run in the fourth quarter to win, 54-45. Tim Boyd led the Conway boys with 23 points and Dominic Taylor added nine. The Lady Cats placed four players in double figures, led by Enjonae Chambers with 17. Jordan Danberry added 15, Kianna Speight had 14 and Micaela Norment had 10. The Lady Cats dominated from the outside, and outscored the Lady Cyclones, 21-4, in the third quarter to put the mercy rule into effect.
The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears combined its best shooting day of the season, a strong defensive effort, and a career day from senior Britney Gowans to score its second consecutive 16-point road win – this time defeating Southeastern Louisiana 76-60 in Conway. Gowans was the catalyst for the Sugar Bears, getting 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including a 5-for-6 performance beyond the arc.
Carolyn F. and Hershel E. Moseley Jr. of Mabelvale will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Jan. 18. Mr. and Mrs. Moseley, who were both born in Conway, were married Jan. 28, 1948, in Liberty, Mo. Mr. Moseley is a son of the late Hershel F. and Nannie Moseley of Conway. Mrs. Moseley is a daughter of the late Chester O. and Clara King of Conway. The Moseleys have four children, Carol Anne McKinney and Diana Moseley, both of Little Rock, Cathy Hughes of Bedford, Texas, and David Moseley of Hot Springs. They have six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Mr. Moseley is retired from the commercial refrigeration business.
Andrew J. Isaacs, a clerk at the Post Office in Conway, has been named officer in charge of the Vilonia Post Office. Isaacs will serve in the Vilonia position until a new postmaster is appointed by the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Rogers C. (Guyla) Moore retired as Vilonia postmaster at the end of last year. An employee of the office for 37 years, she served 10 years as postmaster. Robert Saye, a rural carrier at Vilonia, and his wife, Mrs. Marie Saye, a clerk and assistant to Mrs. Moore, also retired. Saye’s carrier position will not be filled. A substitute will take over the route until a consolidation of three Vilonia rural routes is completed.
Mr. and Mrs. John Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie, of New Orleans, La., spent the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence White, and his parents, Col. and Mrs. Paul A. Pickhardt. Mrs. Pickhardt will also visit her brother, Joe White, and Mrs. White.
