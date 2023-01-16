Conway High teams opened 7A/6A Central play with road victories, with contrasting degrees of difficulty, over Russellville. The Lady Cats (11-2) powered to a 19-2 lead after a quarter on the way to a 70-32 victory. The Wampus Cats (10-3) broke open a close game with a major run in the fourth quarter to win, 54-45. Tim Boyd led the Conway boys with 23 points and Dominic Taylor added nine. The Lady Cats placed four players in double figures, led by Enjonae Chambers with 17. Jordan Danberry added 15, Kianna Speight had 14 and Micaela Norment had 10. The Lady Cats dominated from the outside, and outscored the Lady Cyclones, 21-4, in the third quarter to put the mercy rule into effect.

The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears combined its best shooting day of the season, a strong defensive effort, and a career day from senior Britney Gowans to score its second consecutive 16-point road win – this time defeating Southeastern Louisiana 76-60 in Conway. Gowans was the catalyst for the Sugar Bears, getting 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including a 5-for-6 performance beyond the arc.

