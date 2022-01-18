(2012)
Citing the activist’s famous speech more than 40 years ago, many people converged on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and declare that “the dream has not yet been fulfilled.” UCA welcomed the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission as the statewide celebration centered at the Farris Center. The daylong event was titled “A Day of Service.”
Ellen Smith Elementary School students collected 2,074 pairs of shoes in the school’s December Shoe Drive for the Ozark Water Project. The water project will sell shoes to wholesalers in other counties. Money used from the profit of the shoes will buy water purification systems for Kenyans who do not have access to clean drinking water. The students also collected 358 hats, mittens and scarves for Bethlehem House and Faulkner County Day School, and gently used books for the Faulkner County Library.
(1997)
This is a special weekend for Alice Hoops of Conway. She turned 110 and is celebrating that milestone with a family dinner. On Friday, friends and neighbors dropped by throughout the day to wish her well. Mrs. Hoops was born Jan. 18, 1887, in Nady, a town that no longer exists but was located in lower Arkansas County near Tichnor. A daughter of Frankie and Cyrus Bitely, she had three brothers and four sisters. At age 19, she married Carbo J. Hoops and they had six children. Alice and Carbo were married just short of 50 years when he died in 1955.
Tara Catherine Graddy and Thomas Neil Simmons were united in marriage Jan. 3, 1997, at First United Methodist Church in Conway. Parents of the couple are Larry E. Graddy, and Nancy Graddy of Conway, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Simmons of Glasgow, Ky.
(1972)
Reynolds Hall, the science building at Hendrix College, was evacuated when city police received a call from a young male that a bomb had been planted in the building. Although the threat proved false, Lee Schilling, dean of students, said the building was evacuated because “we didn’t want to take the chance.” Schilling said there were 50 or 60 persons in the building.
The Arkansas Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority met Jan. 11 at the home of Mrs. Danny Clanton. Co-hostess was Mrs. Alton McMillan. Mrs. Carol Waller, formerly of Montgomery, Ala., was a special guest. Mrs. Ronnie Luyet reported on the Christmas basket and gifts distributed during the holidays.
Mrs. Johnny Mooney returned to Hot Springs after spending the weekend with Mrs. Frances Thomas.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Reynolds spent the weekend in Fordyce with their daughter, Mrs. Thurl Smith, Mr. Smith and sons, Thurl Jr. and Lance.
