(2013)

Chandra Mitchell of the Centennial Bank Plaza Branch and Billie Carter of the Conway Fire Department Local 4016 were pictured with the Traveling Boot Award. The Conway Fire Department recognized the branch with the award for the third consecutive year. The award goes to the business that raises the most donations for the Fill the Boot fundraiser. This year, the branch raised $1,501.20, with $4,783.73 raised from 71 boots at Faulkner County businesses overall. Fill the Boot helped a record 301 families and raised more than $41,000 this past year.

