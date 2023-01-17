Chandra Mitchell of the Centennial Bank Plaza Branch and Billie Carter of the Conway Fire Department Local 4016 were pictured with the Traveling Boot Award. The Conway Fire Department recognized the branch with the award for the third consecutive year. The award goes to the business that raises the most donations for the Fill the Boot fundraiser. This year, the branch raised $1,501.20, with $4,783.73 raised from 71 boots at Faulkner County businesses overall. Fill the Boot helped a record 301 families and raised more than $41,000 this past year.
The University of Central Arkansas football team finished 10th in the final The Sports Network FCS Top 25 poll. This is the Bears’ highest ranking ever in NCAA Division I. The Bears (9-3) shared the Southland Conference championship with Sam Houston State, which finished second in the final poll.
The Conway City Council passed a 1998 general fund budget of just over $14 million at a special noon meeting recently. Under this year’s budget, the total appropriation for general funds is $14,157,080 — up from last year’s figure of $13,921,335. The appropriation includes a 6 percent pay raise for city employees — a 4 percent step increase and a 2 percent cost of living increase. Last year’s pay raise was 5 1/2 percent.
Sherri Cathey is the Arkansas Department of Health Hospice program’s new hospice nurse in Faulkner, Conway and Perry counties. She is a registered nurse and graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in 1992. She lives in Perryville with her husband and three children.
Dr. Bob W. Smith said last week that he had purchased the former Warren Freezer Locker building at 815 Parkway and plans to remodel it. The property was purchased from Dee W. Warren. Warren closed the locker Nov. 30 and the equipment has been removed. Dr. Smith said the building will be remodeled for office space. He’s uncertain, however, whether he will use it for his own offices. He is now located in the Banister-Lieblong Clinic. Dr. Smith came to Conway in July from Blytheville. He and his family reside at 8 Rosewood Drive.
Miss Linda Bradke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S.R. Bradke, returned to Conway to attend the wedding of her brother, Geary, to Dianna Webb of Quitman. Miss Bradke, who is a third-grade teacher in Holly Grove, spent the Christmas holidays with her family.
Mr. and Mrs. James Peyrouse and children, Jane, Marcus and Jay, of Batesville, were guests of Mrs. Peyrouse’s aunt, Mrs. T.S. Staples, and other relatives. Mr. Peyrouse is on the Arkansas College faculty. He formerly was a member of the faculty of State College of Arkansas.
