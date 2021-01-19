(2011)
The Faulkner County Circuit Court hosted a reception celebrating the implementation of CourtConnect, a new program that makes court documents available online. Implementation in Faulkner County, which was part of the pilot program, began last spring and went live in November through the state Administrative Office of the Courts. In addition to allowing for online viewing of court records, the system makes way for e-filing and paying fines online.
Andrew Bourgoin, a son of Michael and Donna Bourgoin of Conway, will perform the vocal part of Bass II with the internationally recognized St. Olaf Choir. Bourgoin, a junior at Conway High School, will be among the group performing on a 15-city, eight-state tour in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The choir is from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
(1996)
Winds in excess of 60 miles per hour that left a trail of destruction through Conway in the early morning hours today were the result of downburst winds, according to the National Weather Service. At least three people were injured in the storm as it swept through Glen Echo Mobile Home Park, where seven trailers were destroyed. Several businesses and industries were damaged, including the Green Grove Masonic Lodge 107 and Virco Mfg. Corp. Six to eight planes and three hangars at Cantrell Field sustained extensive damage, and the airport was shut down. A Cessna 150 was picked up and thrown into a yard on Sixth Street, and other aircraft were pulled apart by the winds.
Even as a sales tax proposal in Mayflower was defeated by more than a 3-to-1 margin Tuesday, about 35 Vilonia residents met to discuss a proposed 1-cent sales tax for their city. The proposed tax in Vilonia was expected to come in at between $50,000 and $60,000 to be used for construction of a city hall, a fire department, upgraded fire-fighting equipment and maintaining a new senior citizen center.
(1971)
The Conway Junior Auxiliary, along with the Faulkner County Optometric and Ophthalmological Associations, are sponsoring an amblyopia screening for children between the ages of 3 and 10. The term “lazy eye” is often used to describe amblyopia. Because it often occurs in only one eye, its victims usually are unaware of it. Comparison of vision of one eye with the other is one means of detection. It is estimated that two to four percent of Americans have this condition. Screenings will be held at State College of Arkansas Nursery School, H&S Day Care Center, Clifton Day Care Center, and at the kindergartens at Pine Street, First Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Jack & Jill, Blue Bird, and Good Shepherd.
Mrs. Kaneaster Hodges and Mrs. Jabez Jackson of Newport spent Monday in Conway with Mr. and Mrs. Jim Moore.
Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Womack spent Sunday afternoon in Russellville visiting his cousin, Mrs. B.M. Green, who is a patient at Stella Manor.
